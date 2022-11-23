Netizens pick holes in showbiz newcomer’s winter outfit

Anmol Baloch, a newcomer in showbiz, received a massive backlash from internet as she wore a knee-length dress.

The actor has become a known face despite being new to the Pakistani drama industry due to her work in famous drama serials including Aik Sitam Aur and Siyaani.

The actor recently uploaded her photos wearing a maroon V-neck, knee-length dress.

However, the social media users are not pleased with the actor’s ‘winter’ fashion and said that she needs jeans for winter.

Check out how people reacted to her pictures.