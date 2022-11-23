Social media sensation dance group kick-offs Pakistan tour

The renowned Norwegian hip-hop dance group, The Quick Style, has reached Karachi to start their nationwide tour.

The official Instagram account of Coke Studio announced the news with a picture of the crew posing in front of Quaid’s Mausoleum.

The caption read, “The boys are here.”

Taking to their Instagram, The Quick Style uploaded a video as they landed in Karachi.

After the success of first-ever Coke Studio Live in the UAE, Coke Studio issued a press release stating that the famous dance crew Quick Style will be coming to Pakistan for its nationwide tour.

The press release stated, “Internationally renowned dance group Quick Style is coming to Pakistan. With their performance on Coke Studio season 14’s Kana Yaari, Quick Style founding members Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik, and Nasir Sirikhan, along with their dance crew, burst onto the South Asian dance scene. In October 2022, the first official dance video from Coke Studio, featuring the popular song Peechay Hutt, was released.”

It also stated, “The twins Suleman and Bill Malik of Coke Studio, who are Norwegian-Pakistanis, have stronger creative ties with Quick Style thanks to their visit to Pakistan. For better creative sharing, the dance team will travel to famous locations and different academic and art institutions.”

Quick Style or The Quick Style and also known as the Quick Crew, is a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group.

The crew on their website defines themselves as, “a way of living, thinking, and inspiring.”

Quick Style’s unique style within dance is influenced by various different cultures but is highly affected by the hip-hop genre.