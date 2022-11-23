Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Customs recover mobile phones worth millions from Gwadar

Phones were smuggled from Dubai
Noor Ul Arifeen Nov 23, 2022
<p>PHOTO: FILE</p>

Customs officials on Wednesday seized expensive mobile phones worth Rs210 million during a raid near Gwadar coast in Balochistan.

Information released by customs officials state that the smugglers had around 5,000 valuable mobile phones in their possession that were to be sold to the local market in Gwadar.

The seized phones were being smuggled into Pakistan through a launch coming from Dubai, officials added.

They went on to say that the raid took place while the cellphones were being loaded into a vehicle.

However, customs officials detained the driver and are now conducting an investigation into the matter.

