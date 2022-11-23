Kanye West will run for US president (again) in 2024

The famous US rapper, Ye – formerly known as Kanye West, in a recent interview revealed that he will run for US president (again) in 2024.

While talking to X17Online, Kanye confirmed that he will not only run for president in 2024, but Milo Yiannopoulos, one of the most controversial British commentators, will also be a part of his campaign.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” Ye says in the video, which also features him wearing clothing with the words “YE 24” written on it.

Ye ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 election and received approximately 60,000 votes in a couple of states where his name appeared on the ballot.

West was banned from Twitter for violating its policies after publishing anti-semitic comments in October.

A while ago, his account was restored after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social platform.

The US rapper announced his return to the microblogging site with a tweet saying, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Earlier today, he tweeted after meeting Donald Trump and called him ‘president’.