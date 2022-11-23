Winter is here: Karachi temperature dropped to 16 degrees Celsius last night

Temperature of Karachi continues to fall as the mercury level on Wednesday night was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.

A few days back, the temperature was recorded between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

But now, the cold seems to be making a firm hold on the city with a significant drop in temperature last night.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a dry weather with cool night and misty morning is likely to prevail over the plain areas of Sindh.

PMD predicted that Karachi would record a minimum temperature of 16.5 degree Celsius, while a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Along with this, humidity is expected to be recorded at 66% during the day and the wind is predicted to prevail in northeasterly direction.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that temperature of Karachi dropped 1 degree more than what is usually expected in November, that is 17.7 degrees Celsius.