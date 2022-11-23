Karachi police urge FIA issue red warrant for arrest of DHA shootout’s prime suspect

Karachi police on Wednesday contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), requesting it to issue of a red warrant for Khurram Nisar, the suspect in the strange murder of a police officer in the DHA neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee, comprising of four members has been established by the Karachi police to investigate the incident which took place on night between Monday and Tuesday.

According to Karachi police, suspect Khurram Nisar, fled to Sweden after murdering the police officer to avoid arrest.

Karachi police have also attempted to get in touch with Interpol to apprehend the suspect, and they also suggested that the suspect’s passport be blocked.

The investigative committee led by SP investigation Ali Mardan has been asked to submit his report within a week.

The police have yet to find the girl who was present in the crime scene. Police claimed that they had intercepted Nisar for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl at gunpoint.

Even though they had claimed to have recovered the gun used to kill the police officer from Nisar’s home, a forensic examination of the pistol, has yet to be conducted.

The Police also said that after murdering the police officer between the night of Monday and Tuesday, the suspect Khurram Nisar called two of his relatives. He then went home, got into a different car and fled. His family also left the home.

Police said that they have traced the numbers Nisar had called and that they were questioning the two people whom Nisar spoke to.

Nisar, who is a permanent resident of Sweden, had returned to Pakistan three weeks ago, police said. An FIR has been registered against him as well.