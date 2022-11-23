Gun attack on Imran Khan: JIT hands over questionnaire to Gujrat DPO

The joint investigation team (JIT) probing the gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad has handed over a questionnaire to the Gujrat district police officer (DPO) to seek answers on the video statement of the suspect.

The questionnaire comprises four questions.

The team has asked what stopped the police from registering a case of the incident.

It also asked the DPO to shed light on how and by whose direction the video statement of the suspect from the police station was released.

The third question seeks to know about the whereabouts of the suspect for 10 days and which institutions investigated him.

JIT noted that they have learned that suspect’s video statement was released on DPO’s instruction. It asked the police officer to give it in black and white if it was true or not.

Notably, the suspect of Wazirabad attack, Naveed, was granted 12-day physical remand by anti-terrorism court (ATC) on November 17.