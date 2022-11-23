Transparent, ungovernable: Here are all interesting facts about Bitcoin

A growing number of mainstream publications and even the top of the morning news headlines are covering the rise of digital currency.

Many people around the world are more likely to assume the name Bitcoin when they hear the word cryptocurrency.

Founded by Satoshi Nakamoto - name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons - in 2010, Bitcoin has gone from $0.03 to an all-time high of $69000 in 2021.

These are some facts that you should know regarding the world’s first cryptocurrency.