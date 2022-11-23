Watch Live
Transparent, ungovernable: Here are all interesting facts about Bitcoin

Bitcoin grew from $0.03 to all-time high of $69000 in 2021
Samaa Web Desk Nov 23, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

A growing number of mainstream publications and even the top of the morning news headlines are covering the rise of digital currency.

Many people around the world are more likely to assume the name Bitcoin when they hear the word cryptocurrency.

Founded by Satoshi Nakamoto - name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons - in 2010, Bitcoin has gone from $0.03 to an all-time high of $69000 in 2021.

These are some facts that you should know regarding the world’s first cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin network is more powerful than 1,500 supercomputers put together.

  • Popular Bitcoin pizza guy was the first person to use BTC as medium of exchange.

  • Bitcoin transaction cannot be reversed.

  • All Bitcoin transaction data is transparent and can be seen on blockchain.

  • University of Nicosia Cyprus was the first university to accept tuition fees in BTC.

  • No single entity or government has control over the Bitcoin.

  • If you lost your Bitcoin private key, you lost your Bitcoins.

  • Bitcoin cannot be banned.

  • Bitcoin transactions are measured in satoshi/byte. 1 satoshi = 0.00000001.

  • Satoshi Nakamoto, the so-called founder of Bitcoins, is said to own 980000 BTC.

