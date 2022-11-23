Watch Live
Chief of terrorist group arrested from Islamabad

He held a fake national identity card
Jahangir Akram Khan Nov 23, 2022
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested a suspect from Islamabad who was running a banned outfit.

CTD officials said that the terrorist held a national identity card (NIC) carrying a fake name to cover up his real identity.

They also claimed to recover a huge cache of explosive material from the suspect’s possession.

CTD officials said that the explosive material was to be used for terror activities in Rawalpindi.

