Chief of terrorist group arrested from Islamabad
He held a fake national identity card
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested a suspect from Islamabad who was running a banned outfit.
CTD officials said that the terrorist held a national identity card (NIC) carrying a fake name to cover up his real identity.
They also claimed to recover a huge cache of explosive material from the suspect’s possession.
CTD officials said that the explosive material was to be used for terror activities in Rawalpindi.