Imran Khan gets extension in interim bail in prohibited funding case

A banking court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in prohibited funding case.

The case was heard by the banking court judge Rakhshanda Shaheen.

Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and co-suspects in the case including Sardar Azhar, Syed Younus, Hamid Zaman, Tariq Shafi, Saifullah Niazi, and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani also attended the hearing.

Imran Khan’s lawyer sought the former premier’s exemption from proceedings.

He said that his client had attended previous hearings regularly but owing to bullet injuries he sustained in Wazirabad attack, he could no longer appear before the court.

The court approved the plea on medical grounds and extended Imran Khan’s bail till December 14.