Summary for appointment of Ghulam Ali as KP governor sent to President Alvi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sent the advice to President Arif Alvi for appointment of Ghulam Ali as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

After the ouster of Imran Khan’s government in the center, the coalition partners had decided to give the post of KP governor to Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI).

However, the party leaders Akram Khan Durrani and Haji Ghulam Ali turned down the offer.

Then after consensus, the coalition partners decided to put the post in the basket of Awami National Party (ANP). For this purpose, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari played a key role.

Haji Ghulam Ali has been nominated by PM Shehbaz Sharif and a summary of premier’s advice for his appointment as KP governor has been sent to the president.