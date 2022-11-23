Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Stray dogs bite 18 including schoolchildren in Khairpur

Victims were taken to Larkana owing to unavailability of rabies vaccine
Samaa Web Desk Nov 23, 2022
<p>PHOTO: FILE</p>

At least 18 people including seven schoolchildren fell victim to dog bite injuries in Tando Masti area of Khairpur, Sindh.

The injured had to be shifted to Khairpur Civil Hospital shifted due to unavailability of rabies vaccine in local medical facilities.

However, the plight of the victims didn’t end, and they were unable to get vaccine jabs in Khairpur hospital owing to aforementioned reason.

Hence, the victims were then referred to Larkana for medication.

Earlier in 2021, Sindh government launched a massive dog culling campaign due to increase in dog bite cases in the province.

