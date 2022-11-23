PSX under pressure as KSE-100 index closes in red

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the trading session in red on Wednesday due to political instability rattling investors’ confidence.

Hovering over the psychological level of 42,000-43,000 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index posted further losses by 48.32 points, falling to 42,880.31.

As the morning bell rang on Wednesday, the index showed minuscule recovery, rising to 43,040.58 points from the previously closed value of 42,928.63.

However, by the end of the day, the index fell down to its lowest at 42,880.31 points.

The top contributor dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index down included Power Generation and Distribution sector, showing a negative change of 65.80 points.

While, the Tobacco company left the highest change by a negative of 2.84%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the KSE-100 ended the trading in green at 42,928.63 points from the previously closed value of 42,747.73 on Monday.