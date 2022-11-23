PSX reports slight gains, crossing 43,000 psychological barrier

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained a positive momentum on Wednesday, rallying by 83.30 points during early morning trading.

Hovering over the psychological level of 42,000-43,000 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index finally posted gains by 0.14% rising to 43,040.58 points.

As the morning bell rang on Wednesday, the index showed minuscule recovery, rising to 43,040.58 points from the previously closed value of 42,928.63.

The top contributor driving the index upward includes the Oil & Gas Exploration Companies, showing a change of 10.79 points.

While, the Property sector is seen to be leaving the highest change by a positive of 0.44%.

However, TPLP remains the volume leader with a positive change of 1.24%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the KSE-100 ended the trading in green at 42,928.63 points from the previously closed value of 42,747.73 on Monday.