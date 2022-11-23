PM Shehbaz summons special meeting of coalition parties to discuss next COAS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a special meeting of the coalition parties today (Wednesday) to discuss the army chief’s appointment.

The prime minister will take the allies in confidence on the matter of appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The leaders of coalition government parties will also discuss the overall situation in the country along with other critical national matters.

A day earlier, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with the premier at the Prime Minister House.

PPP leader expressed “full confidence” in PM Shehbaz and assured that his party will stand by whatever decision the prime minister will take about the appointment of the next army chief.