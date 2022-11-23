Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

One soldier martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

Troops were attacked in Sararogha
Sumaira Khan Nov 23, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>One soldier martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack. Photo: File</p>

One soldier martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack. Photo: File

One soldier embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on Tuesday evening in the Sararogha area of the South Waziristan District.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists at Sararogha Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Subsequently, 39-year-old soldier Umer Hayat embraced martyrdom. He belonged to Lachi village of Kohat district in KP.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR stated.

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN

martyred

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div