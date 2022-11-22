After allegedly killing cop, Khurram Nisar flees Pakistan

A man suspected of killing a police officer in Karachi has fled the country, police confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Karachi Police DIG South Irfan Baloch told SAMAA TV that the suspect, who held Swedish nationality, had used his Swedish nationality to flee the country.

Baloch said that after killing the cop, Nisar bought a ticket. He then checked in at the airport at around 4:10am.

By 6:36am, he was airborne heading towards Istanbul. It is believed he may travel onward to Sweden.

Baloch said during a raid on the suspect’s house early on Tuesday morning, they had recovered Nisar’s Pakistani passport.

The DIG said that based on that, they contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Circle at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to check if he had traveled.

After checking details, FIA officials said no one by the name of Nisar had traveled abroad by using a Pakistani passport.

But closer inspection of immigration records did show him exit the country.