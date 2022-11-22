Rawalpindi test: Imran assures Faizabad protest won’t impact match

As an apprehensive England team makes its way to Pakistan for a three-test match series, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has assured that its protest activities will not impact the match.

With the party led by former Pakistan national team captain and World Cup winner Imran Khan, the PTI has planned to gather on November 26 for a protest at Faizabad, just a stone’s throw from both, the federal capital and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This sent alarm bells ringing over security concerns for the English cricket team and prompted British High Commissioner Christian Turner to pay a visit to Imran along with Imran’s former teammate and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Imran’s protest, which usually draws large crowds or at least causes several major thoroughfares to be blocked, could pose a problem for the coming and goings of the English team.

England’s first match against Pakistan is scheduled to be held from December 1 to December 5 at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The second match will be held from December 9 to 13 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The third and final test match will be played from December 17-21 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

While the first test match does not begin until December 1, the English team is expected to undertake a few practice sessions ahead of the match at the stadium. Thus any protest for a length of time could disrupt those plans.

However, Imran assured Turner that the party’s protest would not affect the match.

He vowed to direct his party to ensure that no issues occur and that the match schedule remains undisturbed.

Imran has been leading a long march since the end of October against the government. It started in Lahore on October 28 but paused in Wazirabad on November 3 after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Imran survived but suffered what he claimed were multiple bullet and bullet fragment wounds, including one which caused a fracture of his tibia.

The march concluded in Rawat on Saturday with an announcement that a major protest will be staged at Faizabad on November 26.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Ramiz Raja asked after Imran.