Around 100 Indians reach Pakistan for pilgrimage

Approximately 100 Hindu pilgrims on Tuesday reached Lahore via the famous Wagha land border crossing.

They will be performing various religious rituals in various cities of Pakistan after the government issued them visas.

The Hindu pilgrims are expected to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh, which will be held from November 22 to December 3, 2022.

Over the past two months, Islamabad has issued visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from India to cross over the border and observe their sacred religious obligations in line with the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines 1974.

Upon their arrival in Pakistan, the Hindu pilgrims were warmly welcomed and greeted with flowers. They seemed to be excited and very happy.

The pilgrims requested the governments of both India and Pakistan to ease visa restrictions and make the immigration process easy.

The Pakistan High Commission in India on Monday announced on Twitter that so far, they had issued visas to 100 pilgrims desiring to travel to Pakistan.