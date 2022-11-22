Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Former president Asif Ali Zardari meets with PM Shehbaz

Both leaders discuss country’s overall situation
Samaa Web Desk Nov 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>An image released by PM House shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) in a conversation with former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. PHOTO: PID</p>

An image released by PM House shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) in a conversation with former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. PHOTO: PID

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday evening.

The leaders of major parties of the ruling coalition government discussed the overall situation in the country along with other critical national matters, including the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The former president also inquired after the health of PM Shehbaz, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after returning from UK last week.

PM Shehbaz thanked the former president for his visit.

Zardari is expected to also hold a one-on-one confab with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman later today.

Asif Ali Zardari

PM Shehbaz Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div