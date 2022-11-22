Former president Asif Ali Zardari meets with PM Shehbaz

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday evening.

The leaders of major parties of the ruling coalition government discussed the overall situation in the country along with other critical national matters, including the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The former president also inquired after the health of PM Shehbaz, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after returning from UK last week.

PM Shehbaz thanked the former president for his visit.

Zardari is expected to also hold a one-on-one confab with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman later today.