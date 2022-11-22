Ali Amin Gandapur threatens PTI’s MPA for holding pro-military rally

In another alleged leaked audio, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) General Secretary Ali Amin Gandapur strongly criticized former provincial health and social welfare minister and MPA Dr Hisham Inamullah for organizing a rally to express solidarity with the armed forces.

In the Pashto language audio, which surfaced on Tuesday, Gandapur could be heard warning the former provincial minister of dire consequences.

Gandapur accosted Dr Hisham for taking money from PTI and extending support to the state institutions.

“I will fix these people, they should be apprehended,” he could be heard as saying in the audio.

He further said these people should let us know how they win elections with the help of institutions.

In the end, Gandapur said that he will request he provincial chief minister Mahmood Khan to stop giving discretionary and development funds to Dr Hisham as ‘such people’ had shamed the party.