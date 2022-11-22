Decision on next army chief expected within 48 hours: Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that a decision on who will be the next chief of army staff would be made public over the next 48 hours.

He said this during SAMAA TV program Red Line with Talat Hussain.

During the program, Asif was asked about the status of the appointment process, to which he said that there would not be any undue delay in the process.

“I am asking for another 48 hours,” he said.

“Yesterday, we sent the letter [from the ministry to the military command]. Now, if we get the dossiers today or tomorrow, it is a matter of routine.”

He added that once they get the summary, then it is a formal move because then it has to go to the cabinet (for endorsement).

“Then the advice will go to the President, then hopefully the same day or the next day that will be sorted out,” he explained.

“The names [of the new army chief and the chairman joint chiefs of staff] will be public tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

Asif expressed confidence that a “smooth transaction” would take place in appointing the new chief.

Cabinet meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a special meeting of the federal cabinet for Thursday, November 24.

It is expected that he will take all cabinet members into confidence over who his pick for the next army chief is before he departs on an official tour to Turkiye.

Other political and economic developments are also expected to be reviewed in the cabinet meeting.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting is not expected to be disclosed until late on Wednesday.