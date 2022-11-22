Criminal proceedings against Imran commence in Toshakhana reference

Criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana Reference began in earnest on Tuesday after the first statement in the case was recorded.

The district election commissioner recorded his statement before an additional sessions judge.

Further proceedings in the case were adjourned until December 8.

During the recording of the statement, the court asked the district election commissioner whether they were being pressurized or were recording their statement under duress.

Extremely corrupt practices

Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad section 232 can disqualify Imran for 5 years.

Under the law, Imran has to explain why the money earned from Toshakhana was not declared in his annual statement of declaration from 2018-2021.

In the eyes of the law, this is considered an extremely corrupt practice and of hiding facts.

If the session court sentences him to three years, then the ECP has powers under Section 232 to disqualify him from five years.