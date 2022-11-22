Will work on uplifting country but first need to be elected with heavy majority: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that when re-elected, his government will focus on the economic uplift of the country but that he would need to be elected with a heavy majority to effect all the measures they deem necessary for the purpose.

He said this on Tuesday while addressing a seminar about the national economy in Karachi from his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore.

Imran claimed that his government tried very hard to stabilize and improve the economy with many economic indicators heading in the right direction when his government was ousted in April through a vote of no confidence.

On the topic that his government had approached Moscow for cheaper energy and food at a time when Russia launched a full scale war on Ukraine, Imran said that he still firmly believes that Pakistan should get Russian oil as it is cheap and will help the country get out of the current uncertain situation.

Panning the handling of the economy by the incumbent government, he said that the current situation was such that we do not know what may happen a month from now.

He said that India is a sovereign state and can take a stand against America but we could not.

“The current rulers of the country are not able to take a stand against America,” he asserted.

He further said that free and fair elections are the need of the hour and expressed confidence that when elections are held, the PTI will win.

Dilating on his economic plans, Imran said that when they return to the power corridors, his administration would connect the country with central Asian ‘virgin’ states, adding that there were many economic opportunities to explore there.

To further improve inflows, Imran reiterated the government’s plan to enhance tourism, focusing on mountain and religious tourism.

“We must impose rule of law and widen the tax net and start operations against the mafias,” he said, offering a blueprint for the country’s economic revival.

Talking about their ouster from government, Imran said that when he found out a conspiracy was afoot to expel him from government, he sent his finance czar Shaukat Tarin to the ‘neutrals’ to warn them that if they remain ‘neutral’ in the conspiracy, they will be unable to control the country’s economy.

“I messaged the neutrals that their inaction would impact political stability in the country and that would directly impact the economy,” he said, disclosing his counter plan to being ousted.

Imran accused the incumbent government of having a 30-year-track record to fail at managing the national economy.

He said that if someone want to restore the confidence of the nation and international investors, it is imperative to hold transparent elections as soon as possible and restore political and economic stability.