Saudi Arabia stun Messi and co in shock World Cup win over Argentina

Two goals in quick succession gave Saudi Arabia a massive victory over tournament favorites Argentina on Tuesday in the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

It meant that a goal by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi failed to provide the magical spark Los Albiceleste needed to overcome a dogged opponent seeking to make a splash in their own backyard.

The match and the tournament started with Argentina, the favorites.

The first world cup being played by Argentina after its legendary player Diego Maradona passed away two years ago, and in what will be current legend Messi’s last world cup, the Albiceleste started brightly enough after Messi pocketed a penalty in the opening 10‌ minutes to give Argentina the lead.

It finished advantage Argentina at the break. But it seems that the pep talk given to Saudis, who would have been encouraged to restrict Argentina to a solitary strike from the spot, to have a go at their opponents after break.

That is precisely what they did, and Saudi Arabia came out stronger.

Saleh Alshehri first leveled the scores shortly after the restart in the 48th minute before Al-Dawsari struck a belter in the 53rd minute to give them the lead.

The five minute reversal seemed to knock the wind out of the Argentinians who took some doing to get their feet and rhythm back. But by then it was a little too late.

Argentina failed to muster any real challenge and eventually could only watch as the referee blew the final whistle.