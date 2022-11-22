Liquor licence case: Accountability court extends bail of ex-Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar until December 5 for alleged abuse of power in granting licence for a liquor store.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the court did not issue an arrest warrant for the former chief minister.

The court also asked legal counsels of the former chief minister to submit a reply.

Talking to the journalists after court hearing, former Punjab chief minister said that since the matter is sub-judice, he cannot comment on anything.

Asked about the his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march to Rawalpindi, he simply said, “Wait and see, things will get clear after a short while.”

Outside the court, a large number of people also staged a protest against the former chief minister. They held up placards and chanted slogans of “Thief, thief, Usman Buzdar is a thief”, against him.