Assets beyond means: Accountability court stops further trial proceedings against Ishaq Dar

An accountability court on Tuesday stopped any proceedings in an assets beyond means case against Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Announcing the verdict, Accountability Court judge noted that after amendment to the law that barred it from proceeding in cases less than Rs500 million, it no longer had any jurisdiction to decide the case either in favor of NAB or Dar.

Hence, the court concluded any further proceedings in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.