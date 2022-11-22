Justice not done: HRCP dissatisfied with court ruling in Perween Rehman murder case

The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) ruling to acquit five suspects in the Perween Rehman murder case has left the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) dissatisfied over the verdict who felt that justice was not done and urged to move the superior appellate courts on the matter.

A day ago, the high court had acquitted all convicts in the Perween Rahman murder case.

According to the HRCP Chairperson Hina Jillani in a statement, “Given the gravity of the crime and the substantial evidence on record, including an admissible confession by the principal accused, therefore they believe that justice was not done.”

The HRCP also expressed concerns on how the accused, once released, will pose a grave and imminent threat to Rehman’s family and her colleagues at the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP).

It urged the Sindh government to detain the accused under the relevant laws apart from providing Rehman’s family, colleagues and legal team adequate security.

Jillani reminded that Rehman’s murder was the product of a system in which the rule of law is easily subverted while human rights defenders must risk their lives to merely do their jobs.

“Her (Rehman’s) family has waited over nine years to get justice,” Jillani stated.

The Sindh government must file an immediate appeal against the court’s judgment, while the state as a whole should reflect on its ability to provide justice to victims of violence, the HRCP urged.

HRCP also expressed its continuing solidarity with Rehman’s family as they proceed to appeal against the verdict before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.