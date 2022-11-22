PTI seeks IHC nod for Imran’s helicopter landing at Parade Ground on Nov 26

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at Parade Ground in the federal capital.

Owing to security reasons, the former prime minister wants to reach Islamabad via helicopter from where he would travel to twin city Rawalpindi.

Notably, PTI is going to stage the protest in a city where it is power but the federal capital is owned by the ruling coalition which could create impediments for people willing to join protesters in Pindi.

Ex-PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his speech asked protesters - gathered in Rawat last Saturday - to descend on the garrison city on November 26.

On Tuesday, the PTI approached the high court.

It said in the petition that Imran Khan would reach Rawalpindi on November 26 after landing in Islamabad.

The party pleaded with the court to allow Imran’s aircraft landing at Parade Ground.

The court should also direct authorities that the PTI workers and supporters should not be harassed while traveling to garrison city, it maintained.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker and PTI District President, Wasiq Qayyum, penned down an application to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner (DC) seeking permission for the demonstration.

He said the protest would be the sequel of the Haqeeqi Azaadi March.

He requested the district administration to provide foolproof security for the protest.