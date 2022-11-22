NHA, motorway police officers booked over Sehwan incident

The family of Sehwan incident victims have lodged an FIR against four officers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and two motorway police officers for their alleged negligence that contributed to the deadly road incident in which 21 people, including women and children, were killed last week.

The FIR came after the driver of the crashed van claimed that there were no road symbols clearly installed that indicated a diversion before the ditch in which the van ended up.

The van driver added that he had lost control over the wheels of the vehicle after taking a sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into the ditch.

Road symbols signifying the turn should have been installed at least 200 to 500 meters before the diversion, he added.

At least 21 people, were killed while 13 were injured when a passenger van fell into a breached dyke on the Manchar lake near the Sehwan Toll Plaza on November 17.

At least Eight women, six girls and four children were among the dead whereas two among the injured were in critical condition who later passed.