Rupee shows marginal recovery against US dollar

Regardless of the unstable political situation and a higher debt profile, the Pakistani rupee managed to close the trading session positively, snapping a week-long losing streak with a Rs0.24 gain against the US dollar.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon displays an appreciation in the value of the rupee by 0.11% against the greenback.

The value of the rupee managed to end the trading day on a positive note as it rose by 24 paisas to Rs223.42 against the greenback in the interbank market.

On Monday, the interbank market saw the rupee extending losses by 49 paisas to drop to Rs223.66 during trading at the beginning of the week.

By contrast, on Friday, the US dollar closed the week trading at a value of Rs223.17.

The not so great winning streak of the rupee against the US dollar was snapped on the last trading day of the second week of November and since then, it has lost around Rs2.42 in its value in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market on Tuesday, the value of rupee remain unchanged at Rs231.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar stayed at Rs228.75.