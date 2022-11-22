Rupee continues to get dragged by US dollar

The Pakistani rupee fell for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday against the US dollar, owing to the unstable political situation and a higher debt profile of the country.

As the early trading began on Tuesday, the value of rupee incurred depreciation consecutively against the greenback as it fell down further by 34 paisas to Rs224 in the interbank market.

On Monday, the interbank market saw the rupee extending losses by 49 paisas to drop to Rs223.66 during trading at the beginning of the week.

By contrast, on Friday, the US dollar closed the week trading at a value of Rs223.17.

The not so great winning streak of the rupee against the US dollar was snapped on the last trading day of the second week of November and since then, it has lost around Rs2.42 in its value in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market on Tuesday, the value of rupee remain unchanged at Rs231.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar stayed at Rs228.75.