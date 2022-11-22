Watch Live
‘Super Glue Man’ of Gujranwala loves to jam ATMs

At least 20 different ATMs have become non-functional due to this mischievous activity
Samaa Web Desk Nov 22, 2022
<p>Photo: SAMAA</p>

An unidentified man in Gujranwala has become a headache for commercial banks who injects adhesive in the automated teller machines (ATMs) and leaves the panels jammed.

Instead of withdrawing cash from ATMs, the unidentified “Super Glue Man” jams the keypad and control panel by injecting adhesive into them.

So far, this mischievous activity has rendered approximately 20 ATMs of different commercial banks inoperable in a week.

A bank manager estimated that commercial banks approximately incurred a loss of up to Rs0.3 million from this.

Police officers and bank management are conducting investigations to apprehend the suspect.

