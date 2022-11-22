Peshawar Zoo starts ‘animal adoption campaign’ after funds shortage

In an unprecedented move, Peshawar Zoo has launched “animal adoption campaign” after the management failed to properly take care of captives owing to lack of funds.

The initiative will open the opportunity for zoophilists to adopt any animal of their choice.

Under this campaign, any bird or exotic pets at Peshawar Zoo can be adopted with an annual adoption fee.

Animal lovers are offered to adopt any of their favorite animal that will be kept and cared at the Peshawar Zoo.

The “animal adoption campaign” will enable safekeeping for rare breed birds and animals with proper diet, so that they stay healthy and reproduce.

A wide range of animals including lions, tigers, monkeys, zebras, peacocks, parrots, francolins, ostriches and many more are up for adoption under the adoption campaign.

Animal lovers can adopt any bird with an annual adoption fee between Rs 5,000 and 20,000, while large animals including tigers, zebras, deer, and monkey can be adopted with an annual fee of Rs 25,000 and 200,000.

Peshawar Zoo management officials say that they have kept animals up for adoption due to lack of funds.

They further said that they were inspired by animal adoption campaigns carried out in zoos in different parts of the world. So, they decided to launch a similar drive at Peshawar Zoo.

A rare francolin at Peshawar Zoo becomes the first bird under the campaign to get adopted.