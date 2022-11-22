Karachi cop shot dead by man after brawl in Defence

A cop was shot dead by an armed man in Karachi’s posh area of Defence Phase-V on Monday night.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident has also surfaced in which the victim and the suspect could be seen engaged in a brawl.

The police said that the suspect had reached Pakistan from Sweden on November 5.

The police officials said the victim’s name was Abdul Rehman who was to get married a month later.

They added that the suspect has been identified and his vehicle has been impounded. The weapon used in the incident has also been seized.

South SSP Asad Raza said that they raided the suspect’s house, but he had already fled. However, the police recovered four more weapons from the vehicle that was parked inside the house.

Postmortem report

As per the postmortem report of the victim, a bullet struck his head which proved fatal.