PSX manages marginal gains

Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) managed to bring slight gains to the index on Tuesday, strengthening by 104.15 points during early trading, after closing the previous working day with low trading activity by the investors due to political crisis drowning the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has been hovering over the psychological level of 42,000-43,000 points over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, as soon as the trading session started, the index showed improvement, rising to 42,791,09 points from the previously closed value of 42,761.19.

The highest range of the session has been achieved at 42,934.39 while the lowest is recorded at 42,761.19.

The top contributor driving the index upward includes the Technology and Communication sector, showing a change of 21.85 points.

While, the Technology & Communication sector was seen to be leaving the highest change by a positive of 0.45%.

However, HASCOL remained the volume leader with a positive change of 3.97%.

Earlier on Monday, the KSE-100 ended the trading in red at 42,747.73 points from the previously closed value of 42,819.72 on Thursday.