WATCH: Avatar: The Way Of Water new trailer is out

The new trailer of James Cameron’s 2009 film, Avatar, which remains the highest grossing movie of all time, is out now.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar, which was released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time, grossing over USD 2.9 billion worldwide. Cameron announced the sequels in 2011, but the film will finally hit theaters worldwide on December 16.

James Cameron recently revealed that the screenplay for Avatar 2 took at least 13 years to complete.

He revealed to Variety, that an entire Avatar 2 screenplay had been written, but it had been discarded.

The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Watch the trailer of Avatar: Way Of Water here: