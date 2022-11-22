Watch Live
Balochistan govt bifurcates Pishin district

Pishin, Karizat Barshore are two new districts
Muhammad Atif Ali Nov 22, 2022
The government of Balochistan has divided Pishin district into two parts comprising Pishin and Karizat Barshore.

Karizat Barshore which was earlier a tehsil has now been granted the status of a district.

Hence, the number of districts in Balochistan after addition of two new districts has risen to 37.

According to the notification, a new district with the name of Karizat Barshore has been created in Balochistan, which wil have two subdivisions including Karizat and Barshore.

Pashin district will also consist of two subdivisions named Harmzai and Pashin, while Khanozai will be the district headquarters.

Pakistan

Balochistan

new districts

