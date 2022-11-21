Supreme Court grants one small win to Meesha, big relief for witnesses

The Supreme Court on Monday decided a case filed by singer Meesha Shafi, granting her a small win in the prolonged defamation case involving fellow singer Ali Zafar. But the verdict could have far reaching implications over how the justice system works in the country.

In a detailed written verdict issued for Shaif’s plea by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the court was asked to decide whether Meesha, who has been living in Canada since 2016 with her two young children, should be allowed to appear virtually for her cross-examination in the defamation suit filed by Zafar.

Meesha contended that she had appeared before the court for cross-examination in the case on multiple hearings. The cross-examination, though, could not be completed as two of the hearings were adjourned owing to leave of presiding officer and strike of the bar.

In the meantime, Meesha contended that she left for Canada and requested that the remaining trial should be completed by allowing her to appear virtually before the court because not only was repeated travel to and from Canada leaving her children there difficult, but also risked exposure to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Ali Zafar contested it successfully in the trial court and the higher court. Thereafter, Meesha approached the superior courts for relief.

The two-member bench deliberated that the use of modern technology allowing virtual attendance of a witness through video conferencing is for the ends of justice , and the rejection of an unjustifiable insistence of the opposing party on securing physical attendance of such witness in court is to prevent abuse of the process of the court.

“Article 164 of the QSO is actually our gateway to allowing modern science and technology to come into our courtrooms. ’If justice is to be done, then law must not become stagnant or archaic while society moves forward.”

The judges noted that in the present age of information technology, no one can dispute the advantages of the use of this technology in courts for improving the efficiency of the judicial process and reducing the delay in the dispensation of justice.

On the issue of the need for the witness to be present in open court, the judges noted that it is for the purpose of exhibiting evidence, ascertaining identity of witness and to ensure that the witness does not face any coercion when taking the stand.

The judges deliberated the merits and demerits if it were to task an officer at a Pakistani mission abroad to ensure this through arranging the virtual hearing in the mission.

“Where there is a serious apprehension that the witness would be under the influence of or tutored by some other person in the course of recording his evidence, or his very identity is disputed on substantial, not flimsy, grounds, the court may require his presence in the Pakistan Embassy in the country concerned and engage some officer of the Embassy in the process of recording his statement through video conferencing, as provided in those guidelines.

But without any such serious apprehension or substantial dispute, requiring all such witnesses in every case to go to the Pakistan Embassy and engaging some officer of the Embassy in the process would also involve some unnecessary delay, expense or inconvenience. This matter should, therefore, be left to the discretion of the court concerned, which shall obviously exercise it judiciously for valid reasons.“

Noting that allowing witnesses to appear virtually before it, in the absence of cogent legislation that specifically allows for it, it is up to the discretion of the court.

“In exercising the discretion, the courts are to see:

(i) whether the evidence of the witness appears essential to the just decision of the case, and

(ii) whether requiring physical attendance of the witness in court would incur unreasonable delay, expense or inconvenience.

In Meesha’s case, the court noted that the trial court and the High Court have legally erred in disallowing it.

The present petition for leave to appeal is, therefore,converted into an appeal and the same is allowed, the court said and allowed Meesha to record her remaining cross-examination through video conferencing.

Further, the court noted that since there is no dispute as to the identity of the petitioner, nor is there any serious apprehension that the petitioner would be under the influence of or tutored by any other person in the course of recording her remaining cross-examination.

“We are, therefore, not inclined in the present case to require the petitioner to go to the Pakistan Embassy in Canada and to involve any officer of the Embassy in the process of recording her remaining cross-examination through video conferencing.”

Lengthy cross examination

The judges, however, pointed to the lengthy cross-examination of Meesha, terming it “really disquieting.”

“So far, a 24-page cross-examination of the petitioner has been recorded, and the parties are contesting on the mode of recording further cross-examination of the petitioner for the last about eight months,” the court noted.

There is, however, a regrettable practice to use the tool of prolonged cross-examination for the purpose of leading the witness into some error by exhausting him through unnecessary and irrelevant questioning. This practice is designed not for the disclosure of truth but for the manipulation of error, the court stated.

The judgement said that the presiding officer of the court, the judge, should not remain a silent spectator but should act as a vigilant supervisor, for the right of cross-examination is neither unlimited nor unbridled.

“When the judge observes that the right of cross-examination is being abused by asking questions which are irrelevant and intended to prolong the cross-examination with the object of manipulating error, or to scandalize, insult or annoy the witness, he should intervene and disallow such questions.”