Army chief hails role, professionalism of navy and air force in protecting borders

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday hailed the role played by and the professionalism of the navy and air force in defending the country’s borders.

He said this during visits to the Naval and Air Headquarters on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, Gen Bajwa visited headquarters of the tri services, including Navy and Air Headquarters and the Rawalpindi Corps.

Upon his arrival at the Naval headquarters, the army chief was presented with a guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy.

During his viist, he met with the principle staff officers.

In an exchange with Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the COAS admired the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Air headquarters

On hsi arrival at the Air Headquarters, the army chief was presented with a guard of honour by a contigent of PAF followed by interaction with principal staff officers of the Air Headquarters.

Later the army chief met with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and highlighted the critical role played by PAF during war against terrorism.

Rawalpindi Corps

Later, th e COAS visited the Rawalpindi Corps Headquarters and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

While addressing the officers and troops, the COAS applauded the Rawalpindi Corps in defending the country’s borders, including Siachen and the Line Of Control.

COAS also interacted with troops.

Earlier, up on his arrival, the COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.