Punjab extends deadline for biometric record keeping for car transfers

The Punjab government on Monday deferred for two months a legal provision to obtain biometric records when transferring vehicles from one owner to another.

In a notification issued by the Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, it read that after consultation with the Punjab Provincial Transport Authority, the provincial government was exempting motor vehicles from rule 47 of the rules to the extent of the biometric impression of the transferor.

The exemption will remain in effect for two months.

However, the notification added that it would apply to hardship cases after verification and satisfaction of the relevant registering authority.

The notice added that the exemption would be deemed withdrawn after the expiry of two months.

Upon the expiry of the exemption, any one hoping to transfer the vehicle will have to be physically present for biometric verification of identity and ownership of the vehicles.

Once implemented, it will go a long way in eliminating the cases of fraudulent ownership and transfer of vehicles.