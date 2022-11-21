Nawaz heads to Europe for ‘family vacation’

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on Monday flew out of London to Europe on a “family vacation”, party insiders confirmed.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with other family members are said to be accompanying Nawaz.

Over a week after receiving his diplomatic passport and over eight months after receiving his normal passport, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday ventured out of England for the first time in three years.

Party insiders said that Nawaz had first traveled to a European destination for a family vacation. The vacation is believed to last for around 10 days.

Medical treatment in US

They added that Nawaz is due to travel to the US for surgery, but it now appears that further travel west may have been put off for now.

Nawaz’s doctors had suggested him to travel to the US to seek treatment for his veins.

The development came at a time when the PML-N supremo had been pondering a return to Pakistan along with his daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, it is highly likely that the two will return to Pakistan together.

The sources also revealed that Nawaz Sharif had contacted his family to prepare for a trip to the US.

Escape from Pakistan

Nawaz had arrived in London in November 2019 in an ‘air ambulance’ as he sought treatment for his heart ailment. In support of his request for permission to travel abroad, Nawaz’s doctors had submitted affidavits and medical reports citing the falling number of platelets and other ailments.

He was said to be scheduled for surgery in Boston, USA, though that visit never came to pass once he reached London.