Imran Khan received only a third of donations pledged for flood victims: Sania Nishtar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Dr Sania Nishtar has revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan received donationsonly almost a third of what was pledged during his telethon for flood victims.

Talking exclusively to SAMAA TV, she admitted that only Rs4.30 billion of pledged Rs15 billion have been received so far.

She added that Rs1.30 billion had already been distributed among flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while the provincial government of Punjab had begun money distribution a day earlier.

In Sindh, PTI is still gathering information on losses before giving out funds to survivors, Nishtar said.

She added that PTI did not receive pledged $18 million because of credit card issues.

Senator said that funds among the victims were only being doled out after biometric authentication and the entire process was being recorded to ensure transperency.