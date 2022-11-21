Fact Check: Reality behind viral video of Dr Zakir Naik from FIFA World Cup 2022

Famous Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik was invited to visit Qatar during FIFA World Cup 2022 and since then, rumors are running rife on social media that many people are embracing Islam at his hands.

A video of famous Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik is circulating on social media platforms in which four non-Muslims can be seen accepting Islam by saying Shahadah (profession of faith).

The video spread like fire and users praised Dr Zakir Naik for his convincing style of preaching that made non-Muslims accept Islam.

However, according to our investigation, the viral video of Dr Zakir Naik does not belong to the recent FIFA World Cup 2022, but it had been recorded at least around six years ago.