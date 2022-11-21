Brakes put on education plan for children of Punjab’s kiln workers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has stopped an education plan for children of kiln workers or those working at brick kilns across Punjab.

The project had been started Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While serving as Punjab’s chief minister in January 2016, Shehbaz had built schools for children of kiln workers in a package worth Rs5 billion.

In the package, the children were to be provided with free education and stipends worth Rs1,000 per month and a special parental assistance worth Rs2,000 per year.

The initiative was aimed at providing an education to children of poor workers who could not even afford primary education.

Around 50,000 children were given this opportunity to get education under this initiative.

Most of the brick kiln workers work in bonded labor with an estimated one million men and women engaged in the task.

Often children find themselves forced into servitude as well.

However, the PTI government withheld funds for the project and by halting the education plan sent the children of kiln workers back to the kiln.

Regarding the matter, Mehr Safdar Ali a social leader working for children of kiln worker has announced to approach the court and have the program reinstated.