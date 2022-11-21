Pakistan rejects India’s propaganda, irresponsible remarks on terror financing

Islamabad on Monday rejected insinuations made by New Delhi about Pakistan on fomenting terrorism and that a cost should be imposed upon countries that ‘support terrorism’.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Monday, it stated that the ministerial meeting held in New Delhi over the weekend, which was ultimately addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had stated that state support is one of the major sources of political, ideological and financial support to terrorism in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Certain countries support terrorists as part of their foreign policy and asked international organizations to be vigilant about proxy wars.

“There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism.”

In a statement, Pakistan stated that India was guided by its incorrigible and incurable desire to malign Pakistan at every available forum.

“India continues to mislead the world about Pakistan’s counterterrorism credentials by repeatedly leveling false accusations of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the financing of proscribed terrorist organizations,” the statement read.

Pointing to Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures, the spokesperson said that it was acknowledged by the premier international body on counterterrorism, anti-money laundering and terror financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Our robust and credible Anti-money laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) actions, and satisfactory implementation of FATF Action Plans duly secured Pakistan’s successful removal off the Grey List this October,” it said.

Baloch said that India has been continuing its relentless terror campaign in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“There is no justification for India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, where its security forces terrorize, torment and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity every day,” she added.

“Most deplorably, India has been harboring and protecting terrorists for decades.”

Islamabad pointed to the 2019 acquittal of Swami Aseemanand, the main suspect in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast that killed 43 Pakistani citizens on Indian soil.

Further, she pointed to the release of 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang rape during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat case earlier this year.

Similarly, she said that during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial, India deliberately withheld witnesses and credible evidence from Pakistani courts, despite repeated requests over the last 14 years, only to drag and perpetuate the case to serve its sinister political agenda.

“India’s involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented,” the spokesperson said, adding that in November 2020, Pakistan had released a comprehensive dossier providing evidence of India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan.

“The convicted, serving Indian Naval commander Kulbhushan Yadav is undeniable proof of India’s direct involvement in sabotage and terror.”

Indian links to TTP and other elements inimical to Pakistan inside Afghanistan are also well known, Islamabad said.

Pakistan urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK, its patronage of terrorist entities and for fomenting terror in neighboring countries.