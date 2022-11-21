Asif rebuffs rumors of deadlock over army chief candidates

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on Monday said that his ministry will forward the summary of names of the candidates for army chief in next two days, adding that the procedure will be completed by November 25.

The defence minister met with Prime Minister Shehbaz and endorsed that the procedure for the key appointment has begun.

Talking to the media following the meeting with PM Shehbaz, he confirmed that the procedure for COAS appointment has begun however rebuffed rumors that the premier has received the summary yet.

He said the defence ministry will forward the summary to PM Shehbaz in next two days.

Asif said that they had also deliberated over the names with the coalition partners.

He added that the new chief will come from five, six senior most army officials whose names were under consideration.

The minister also turned down rumors of deadlock between the civil-military leadership over the names for new COAS and claimed that no one was exerting pressure on the government.

PM finalizes names

According to the latest reports obtained through sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed homework on the summary sent by the defence ministry.

Sources have reported that the premier is willing to appoint the new chief on the basis of seniority, without bypassing any candidate.

On the same issue, he has completed consultations with important federal ministers, aides, and his confidantes.