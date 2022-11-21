LHC to constitute larger bench to deliberate if ECP can exercise contempt powers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed to constitute a larger bench to hear a case of disobeying contempt orders issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

This was directed by the LHC’s Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh as he heard a case about judicial activism.

The petitioner had approached the court over the contempt of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) orders in Lahore High court in September.

However, the top poll body has yet to submit a reply to the petition as yet.

During Monday’s hearing, Justice Sheikh observed that due to substantial importance of the case, a large bench of the court should hear the case.