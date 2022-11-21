“Who are you?” Watch how Ranveer Singh was trolled

Formula One (F1) veteran Martin Brundle came across Bollywood fame Ranveer Singh but failed to recognize him.

The interaction between Ranveer and Martin took place during the F1 race in Abu Dhabi.

“Who are you?” the veteran asked. However, Ranveer handled the situation quite well.

However, the former race driver immediately admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who the Bollywood actor was.

