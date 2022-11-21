Watch Live
Lifestyle » Gossip

“Who are you?” Watch how Ranveer Singh was trolled

Interaction between Bollywood actor, F1 veteran took place in Abu Dhabi
Samaa Web Desk Nov 21, 2022
Formula One (F1) veteran Martin Brundle came across Bollywood fame Ranveer Singh but failed to recognize him.

The interaction between Ranveer and Martin took place during the F1 race in Abu Dhabi.

“Who are you?” the veteran asked. However, Ranveer handled the situation quite well.

However, the former race driver immediately admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who the Bollywood actor was.

Watch the video:

Ranveer Singh

