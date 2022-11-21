Current account deficit shrinks to $570m in October

A substantial decrease in imports and an increase in exports helped the country lower its current account deficit in the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year, falling to $570 million during October 2022 against a deficit of $1.22 billion in July 2022.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan shows the country’s current account deficit standing at $2.8 billion from July to October for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

By contrast, during the same period last year, the deficit stood at $5.31 billion.

The narrowing of the account deficit came after Pakistan’s imports fell by 11.6% in the first four months of fiscal year 2022-23 while exports saw a marginal increase by 2.6%.

However, month on month, the deficit increased from September to October.

Pakistan’s current account deficit stood at $570 million in October, up from $360 million in September.

Lat year in October, the deficit stood at $1.78 billion.